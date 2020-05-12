Odisha Class 10 paper evaluation to begin on May 20, pending Plus 2 exams likely in June: Education Minister

The evaluation process of the Odisha class 10 examination will begin from May 20. Image source: Representational image/ gettyimages.in The evaluation process of the Odisha class 10 examination will begin from May 20. Image source: Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The evaluation process of the annual class 10 papers will be conducted from Wednesday, May 20. “Over 5 crore (5,14,18,000) papers will be evaluated at around 60 centres across the state. To complete the evaluation process on time, the board has appointed 6,000 additional evaluators. The process will follow all the precautions related to COVID-19,” State Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash told indianexpress.com.

Initially, 17,000 teachers joined the evaluation process in the state that started within two weeks from the completion of examination on March 18, but the process was stalled due to lockdown.

The evaluation process is likely to be completed by June, and will take a month time for the post evaluation work. The results of the matric examination will be declared by mid-July, the Education Minister said.

Meanwhile, the plus 2 exams in the state was cancelled from March 23 due to lockdown. The state government is planning to conduct the remaining plus-II papers in June, if the lockdown restriction eases. “The discussion is on and we will announce the dates of the examinations taking note of the situation. The centres will be increased, and all the necessary guidelines on social distancing will be followed,” the education minister said.

The class 12 examination is left with some major papers — economics, statistics, geography and biology. “The evaluation process of the plus two examination will commence after the completion of the examinations. The result declaration can be pushed till July-end or August,” the minister informed.

Over 3.43 lakh had applied to appear for the plus two examinations, which includes 2,18,800 candidates in Arts, Science- 98,536, and Commerce- 25,770.

