Odisha matric exams begin tomorrow; last minute instructions, important tips

Odisha matric exams 2019: The matriculation (Class 10) examinations in Odisha will begin from February 22. Around 6 lakh students will appear in the board examinations that will be concluded on March 8.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has reformed the paper pattern, syllabus of High School Certificate Examination – 2019.

For the year 2019, the board has replaced three objective sets of question papers with four parallel sets of questions. The minimum qualifying marks of the candidates have been allotted as 15, and a candidate has to obtain this minimum qualifying marks in subjective and objective papers separately.

Odisha matric exams 2019: Follow these instructions before appearing for exams

Admit card: Keep your admit card in your bag a night before your exam. It is the most important document and without it you won’t be allowed to sit for the paper.

Items banned: There are few items which are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates.

No new topic: Do not start anything new at the eleventh hour. Your last day is only meant for your final revision that too of the important topics. If you will try to mug up anything now, it won’t yield any result and will only cause confusion. It is therefore better to focus on your strength and go through those topics which you are confident about.

Last revision: Revise only those topics which are of key importance. If you have made footnotes while preparing during last new months, go through them.

Time management: There is an overall time frame for completing each section. Answer those questions first for which you are 100 per cent sure. Do not ponder over one particular question for long. It is always better to solve all the questions first which you are confident about. Later on, you can attempt those regarding which you have doubts or are unsure.

Relax: On the day of the exam go to the examination venue with a relaxed and positive frame of mind. For that you need to complete your sleep a day before. Do not panic on seeing questions which you might difficult. Have patience and try solving them using logic.