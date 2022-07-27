scorecardresearch
Odisha JEE 2022 result declared; here’s how to download rank card

The OJEE 2022 was conducted from July 4 to July 8 for 12 vocational courses. The exam is conducted for admission to the undergraduate/postgraduate level professional courses in the state of Odisha. 

July 27, 2022 12:51:10 pm
OJEE result 2022Students who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website - ojee.nic.in (Representative image)

The ​​Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has declared the result of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022. The result was announced by the state Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education Pritiranjan Ghadai at 11:30 am. Students who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website – ojee.nic.in

Odisha JEE 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the rank card link

Step 3: Enter required information

Step 4: Click on submit to download score card

Along with the result, OJEEB has also released the toppers names for each course. As per the list, Shraddharabinda Samantray has topped the MBA entrance, Ishant Nayak has topped MCA entrance exam, Arup Panda topped B.Pharma. 

This year a total of 47761 candidates had appeared in the exam out of which 47729 students have been ranked based on their performance in the entrance exams. 

 

