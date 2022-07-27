July 27, 2022 12:51:10 pm
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has declared the result of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022. The result was announced by the state Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education Pritiranjan Ghadai at 11:30 am. Students who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website – ojee.nic.in
The OJEE 2022 was conducted from July 4 to July 8 for 12 vocational courses. The exam is conducted for admission to the undergraduate/postgraduate level professional courses in the state of Odisha.
Odisha JEE 2022 result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – ojee.nic.in
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: Click on the rank card link
Step 3: Enter required information
Step 4: Click on submit to download score card
Along with the result, OJEEB has also released the toppers names for each course. As per the list, Shraddharabinda Samantray has topped the MBA entrance, Ishant Nayak has topped MCA entrance exam, Arup Panda topped B.Pharma.
This year a total of 47761 candidates had appeared in the exam out of which 47729 students have been ranked based on their performance in the entrance exams.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Latest News
Bengaluru: BESCOM begins replacing mechanical meters with digital ones
Strong growth in sales in India during H1’22: Unilever
Odisha JEE 2022 result declared; here’s how to download rank card
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Nna Thaan Case Kodu song Devadoothar Paadi: Kunchacko Boban is the scene-stealer
BJP MLA Ameet Satam writes to Shinde and Fadnavis to highlight poor roads in Mumbai
Deepesh Bhan’s friend Zain Khan recalls playing cricket with actor minutes before he collapsed: ‘Jab aap apne dost ko apne haath mein khote..’
From burgers to gadgets, stressed consumers buy cheap
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to ‘stop flirting’ with him in new Koffee with Karan 7 promo. Watch
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies live online
Delhi L-G approves withdrawal of 15 cases against migrant workers for violating lockdown rules
‘Art is now all about out-of-canvas experiences’: Artist Akshita Gandhi