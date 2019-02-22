On first day of exam, Odisha HSC paper allegedly leaked on social media

Minutes after the commencement of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination in Odisha on Friday, the question paper on regional language Odia allegedly went viral on social media. According to an IANS report, the Mother India Language (Odia) question paper surfaced on social media platforms in Nuapada and Dhenkanal districts.

Rubbishing the reports, School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra said that mobile phones were completely prohibited at the exam centres.

“As per the rules, question papers are transported to nodal centres and kept there in police custody. It was dispatched to exam centres under tight police security. There is no way the paper could leak as the packets were opened in the presence of officials,” Patra said.

However, Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, authorities confirmed that the Odia question paper was circulated on social media.

“The question paper was leaked after the commencement of the exam and the board will conduct an inquiry into the matter,” said BSE chief Jahan Ara Begum. “We had made all sorts of security arrangements. Mobile phones in the exam hall were completely banned. Disciplinary action will definitely be taken if the enquiry reveals that anyone has deviated from the instructions,” she added.

Around 6 lakh students appeared in the Odisha board HSC examinations that started on Friday. The exams will conclude on March 8.