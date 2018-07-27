Odisha: Govt approves Odia university at Satyabadi

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The setting up of the Odia University at Satyabadi in Puri district of Odisha was approved on Friday by the first Heritage Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, official sources said. The state will provide 25 acres to set up the varsity, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said.

Approval was also given to the formulation of an Odia Culture and Heritage Policy to facilitate preservation and proliferation of the state’s art, culture and classical Odia language. “The draft policy will be prepared by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department to preserve, promote and research on the subjects,” said Padhi.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of a corpus to convert Anand Bhawan Museum and Learning Centre, former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik’s ancestral house, into a trust. The museum at Cuttack will be converted into a trust in line with the Netaji Museum Trust, the official said. For the smooth and smart functioning of all public libraries, the Cabinet also approved a separate post of Director to manage such libraries.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App