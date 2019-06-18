Odisha extends school summer vacation till June 25

Odisha government Tuesday announced extension of the summer vacation in schools till June 25 in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions across the state. This was announced by School and Mass Education department Secretary PK Mohapatra. “All schools including privately run schools will reopen on June 26,” Mohapatra said.

Most of the schools were scheduled to reopen after the summer vacation on June 19. Some of the schools had, however, reopened from Monday, June 17. In 2018, the summer vacation was extended till June 23 and re-extended further to June 25 due to scorching heat.

While acute heat wave continues in western region of the state, the coastal districts are facing high humidity level. This apart, many schools in coastal region was yet to be restored after the cyclone Fani, sources said.

However, there was respite from heat as only two places in the state recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius on Tuesday. Sambalpur recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6 degree Celsius and Baripada 40.5 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature in state capital Bhubaneswar was 36.8 degree Celsius while relative humidity was 91 per cent, MeT office sources said.