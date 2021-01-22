Odisha education department decides on providing exam guide for HSC students

Keeping in mind the loss of physical classes and the effect it had on education during the pandemic, the Odisha government on Thursday decided to provide an exam guide to the students appearing for the class 12 board examinations in the state. The 700 page guide “pariksha darpan” will be provided free of cost to all students, School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash said.

The guide will contain a question and answer bank for all probable questions. Around 6.50 lakh students are likely to benefit from the initiative, officials at the School and Mass Education department said. “The Chief Minister had asked us to initiate measures to reduce the stress of students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially we had reduced the syllabus by 30 percent since regular physical classes were not underway and routine classes were disrupted. We have now decided to introduce the booklet, containing all the probable questions and answers which will soon be distributed amongst the students,” Dash said.

Earlier, the state government had announced exemption of examination fees for students appearing for board examinations this year. The schools in Odisha have been reopened for students of classes 10 and 12 from January 8 keeping in view the drop in Covid-19 cases in the state, with several safety guidelines in place. The examinations are scheduled to commence from May 3.