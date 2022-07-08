scorecardresearch
Odisha CPET 2022 Exam schedule released ; check details here

OPET 2022: The Odisha Common PG Entrance Test 2022 is conducted by the SAMS Higher Education Department. The exam will be held in three sessions — 10 am to 11.30 am, 12.30 pm to 2 pm, and 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

July 8, 2022 2:31:10 pm
Odisha CPET Exam, OdishaCPET 2022 exmaination schedule released at pg.samsodisha.gov.in(File Photo/Representational )

Odisha CPET 2022 Exam 2022 schedule has been released by the Higher Education Department on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Odisha Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) will take place this year on August 1, 2022  and will conclude on August 13, 2022. The detailed Odisha CPTET 2022 examination schedule is available at the official website at samsodisha.gov.in.

Steps to download the exam schedule:

Step 1: Visit the official website samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Post Graduation” link

Step 3: Click on “Exam Schedule of CPET-2022”

Step 4: Check and download the exam schedule

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

As per the notification released earlier, the admit card will be released on July 20 from 2.00 PM onwards. The duration of the CPET examination is 90 minutes. PWD Students who are taking the test will have an additional 30 minutes to finish it.

For filling up of the vacant seats, Guidelines will be issued later on by the Higher Education Department.

