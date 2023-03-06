Odisha CM announces establishment of health university to improve medical education 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced the establishment of a health university in the state on the occasion of the 107th birth anniversary of politician Biju Patnaik. The university will be set up at Bhubaneshwar.

All the medical and allied health science colleges and institutions will stand affiliated to the Odisha University of Health Sciences from the 2023-24 academic session, a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

All colleges offering undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses in health sciences, including modern medicine, ayurveda, homeopathy, nursing, pharmacy and physiotherapy, will now come under the ambit of the varsity from the 2023-24 academic session, an official said.

The Odisha government had earlier decided to set up the health university to streamline the medical education system as many such institutions have been coming up in the state, he said.

The Odisha University of Health Sciences Act was passed in the assembly in October 2021 and notified by the government on August 14, 2022.