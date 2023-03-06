scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Odisha CM announces establishment of health university to improve medical education 

The Odisha government had earlier decided to set up the health university to streamline the medical education system as many such institutions have been coming up in the state

The Odisha University of Health Sciences Act was passed in the assembly in October 2021 and notified by the government on August 14, 2022.(Express file photo by Amit Mehra) (File)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced the establishment of a health university in the state on the occasion of the 107th birth anniversary of politician Biju Patnaik. The university will be set up at Bhubaneshwar.

All the medical and allied health science colleges and institutions will stand affiliated to the Odisha University of Health Sciences from the 2023-24 academic session, a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

Read |NAAC Chairperson resigns to ‘safeguard sanctity of post’

All colleges offering undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses in health sciences, including modern medicine, ayurveda, homeopathy, nursing, pharmacy and physiotherapy, will now come under the ambit of the varsity from the 2023-24 academic session, an official said.

The Odisha government had earlier decided to set up the health university to streamline the medical education system as many such institutions have been coming up in the state, he said.

Also Read
NEET UG 2023 Application form released
NEET UG 2023 LIVE Updates: Registration process begins today at neet.nta....
Life in an IIT: IIT Roorkee
Life in an IIT: IIT Roorkee student shares what is his life is like on ca...
Bhushan Patwardhan resignation, Bhushan Patwardhan quits, NAAC, UGC, University Grants Commission (UGC), National Assessment and Accreditation Council, Bhushan Patwardhan, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
NAAC Chairperson resigns to ‘safeguard sanctity of post’
IIT Kanpur launches new MTech courses
IIT Kanpur launches two MTech programmes; admission through GATE score

The Odisha University of Health Sciences Act was passed in the assembly in October 2021 and notified by the government on August 14, 2022.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 09:04 IST
Next Story

Gauri Khan celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan success: ‘Record breaking streak’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close