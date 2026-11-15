BSE Odisha Class 10th board exam 2027 dates out; first exam on March 12

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will conduct the state board exams for Class 10 students from March 12 for the academic session 2026-27, according to a notification.

As announced by the board, the Odisha Class 10th exams 2027 will be held from 9 am to 11.30 am. In addition to the exam duration, students will get an extra 15 minutes for the Mathematics paper, it said. The annual examinations for the State Open School Certificate and the Sanskrit Madhyama will also be held alongside the regular matric tests.

The exams will continue till March 27, as per the notification issued on Friday.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

BSE conducts the Odisha Class 10th board exams 2027 for all students pursuing matriculation from schools affiliated with the state board. The exam will be conducted offline in pen-and-paper mode at various exam centres across the state.