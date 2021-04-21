Odisha Class 10 exams cancelled amid spike in Covid-19 cases

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) today cancelled the class 10 examination in view of the ongoing Covid-19 second wave across the country. On April 20, a large number of students protested in front of CM Naveen Patnaik’s residence demanding the cancellation of the examinations.

The students in the protest argued that there is no clarity by BSE regarding the class 10 matric exam schedule. Keeping this in concern, BSE has cancelled the matriculation examinations for the year 2021.

ମାଧ୍ୟମିକ ଶିକ୍ଷା ବୋର୍ଡ ଦ୍ବାରା ପରିଚାଳିତ ଦଶମ ଶ୍ରେଣୀ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଏବଂ ମାଦ୍ରାସା ଶିକ୍ଷା ବୋର୍ଡ ଦ୍ବାରା ପରିଚାଳିତ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ବାତିଲ କରାଯାଇଛି। ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରିତ ପଦ୍ଧତି ଅନୁସାରେ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳ ପ୍ରକାଶିତ ହେବ। ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳରେ ଯେଉଁମାନେ ଅସମ୍ମତି ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିବେ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ମହାମାରୀ ପ୍ରଶମିତ ହେବା ପରେ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଦେବାକୁ ସୁଯୋଗ ମିଳିବ। pic.twitter.com/Xb4c4VLgKl — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 21, 2021

The BSE had earlier put on hold the examination and did not clarify whether the examination will be held in the coming days or canceled in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

CBSE and ICSE have also cancelled class 10 board exams due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases and postponed class 12 examinations until further notice. Many other state boards including Punjab, Haryana, and Karnataka have also cancelled several examinations.