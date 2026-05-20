Odisha +2 Results: Check roll number wise marks at samsodisha.gov.in, re-checking dates soon

Odisha CHSE 12th Results Out: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, has activated the Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 link. Students who appeared for the CHSE Odisha Plus Two examinations can now access their marks online from 3 pm onwards through the official portals at samsodisha.gov.in, results.odisha.gov.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in.
For more information on CHSE 12th result rechecking, the students can check the IE Education portal.
LIVE UPDATES | CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026 results announced
The Council had earlier announced the CHSE Class 12 results formally before activating the online scorecard links for students. The overall pass percentage this year was recorded at 85.85 per cent. Stream-wise, Science registered the highest pass percentage at 88.80 per cent, followed by Commerce at 88.07 per cent, Arts at 84.50 per cent, and the Vocational stream at 77.62 per cent. The digital marks memo available online will be provisional in nature, while original certificates will be distributed later through respective schools and institutions.
Step 1: Visit the official website at results.odisha.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the Odisha CHSE Plus Two Result 2026 link
Step 3: Enter roll number and registration number
Step 4: Submit the details to view the result
Step 5: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference
Students who are not satisfied with their marks will be allowed to apply for re-totaling and re-verification of answer sheets. The detailed notification regarding the rechecking and revaluation process is expected to be announced by the board shortly. As per the tentative timeline, applications for rechecking are likely to begin in the last week of May 2026, around 15 days after the result declaration, while the last date to apply is expected in the second week of June.
The board is also expected to make scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets and revised mark statements available for download during June 2026. The final rechecking and revised results are likely to be published by July 2026 after completion of the verification process.
Meanwhile, the Odisha board will also conduct supplementary or compartment examinations for students who could not clear one or more subjects. The detailed schedule, eligibility criteria, and application process for the supplementary examinations will be announced separately by CHSE Odisha in the coming weeks.