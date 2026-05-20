Odisha +2 Results: Check roll number wise marks at samsodisha.gov.in, re-checking dates soon

Odisha CHSE 12th Results Out: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, has activated the Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 link. Students who appeared for the CHSE Odisha Plus Two examinations can now access their marks online from 3 pm onwards through the official portals at samsodisha.gov.in, results.odisha.gov.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in.

For more information on CHSE 12th result rechecking, the students can check the IE Education portal.

LIVE UPDATES | CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026 results announced

The Council had earlier announced the CHSE Class 12 results formally before activating the online scorecard links for students. The overall pass percentage this year was recorded at 85.85 per cent. Stream-wise, Science registered the highest pass percentage at 88.80 per cent, followed by Commerce at 88.07 per cent, Arts at 84.50 per cent, and the Vocational stream at 77.62 per cent. The digital marks memo available online will be provisional in nature, while original certificates will be distributed later through respective schools and institutions.