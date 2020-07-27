BSE Odisha 10th result 2020 declaration date and time

BSE Odisha HSC 10th result 2020: Check class 10th result at bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh BSE Odisha HSC 10th result 2020: Check class 10th result at bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will release the class 10 results on Wednesday, July 29. The result will be announced at 9 am through video conference. The students can check the results through the websites- bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in from 11:30 am onwards. The results will be available via SMS also, type OR01<RollNo> and send it to 5676750, the board release mentioned.

Around 5.34 lakh students appeared for the matriculation examinations this year, which was held between February 19 and March 2. As per reports, the evaluation of the answer sheets was conducted in over 60 evaluation centres across the state, where over 2,000 senior teachers were in-charge. The results were expected to be declared by the end of April, however, there was a delay due to the steep rise in the coronavirus cases.

Students who appeared in the state class 10 exams can check their results at bseodisha.nic.in. He/She can also register here at indianexpress.com for the same. In order to do so, one needs to fill the box below.

Over 5,61,079 students had appeared for the state class 10 exams in 2019 and out of which 3,97,125 students had passed. The overall pass percentage was 70.78, a decline of nearly 6 per cent as compared to 2018. A total of 2,05,470 female students had cleared the exams, while 1,91,655 boys had passed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd