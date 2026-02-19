BSE Odisha Class 10th exam begins for over 5.61 lakh students

Invigilators and other teachers deployed for the examination have been barred from using their mobile phones, they said.(Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/ representative)

The class 10 final examination of the Odisha board began on Thursday, with more than 5.61 lakh students appearing in it, officials said. The High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama, and Open School Certificate Examinations, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), will continue till March 2, they said.

The examinations, which started at 9 am and ended at 11.30 am, were being conducted at 3,082 centres amid tight security arrangements, they added. On the first day, students appeared for the Modern Indian Language (Odia) paper.

Students were allowed to carry their admit cards, pens, pencils and geometry boxes, officials said, adding that no other items were permitted at the exam centres.