BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: When and where to check score?

BSE Odisha 10th result 2020: Check at bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will release the class 10 results on July 29. The exams were held in February and March and unlike other exams, BSE class 10 exams were not disrupted due to Covid-19 pandemic, however, the evaluation process was.

The BSE Odisha 10th results were expected to be declared by the end of April but were delay as the evaluation process was put on a halt due to Covid-19-induced nationwide lockdown. As per reports, the evaluation of the answer sheets was conducted in over 60 evaluation centers across the state, where over 2,000 senior teachers were in-charge.

Websites to check results

Once declared, students who appeared in the state class 10 exams can check their results at bseodisha.nic.in.

As per reports, nearly six lakh students appeared in the exams.

The BSE Odisha class 10 exams were marred by cheating. The State Examination Controller Nihar Ranjan Mohanty confirmed that a total of 887 students were booked for using unfair means in the exams this year.

Over 5,61,079 students had appeared for the state class 10 exams in 2019 and out of which 3,97,125 students had passed. The overall pass percentage was 70.78 per cent, a decline of nearly 6 per cent as compared to 2018. A total of 2,05,470 female students had cleared the exams, while 1,91,655 boys had passed in BSE Odisha 10th result 2019.

