Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Odisha announces summer vacation for all higher education institutions from May 5

Pre-scheduled viva-voce/interview of PhD and other research scholars will be held on the scheduled dates.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
May 5, 2021 10:35:02 am
medical college 1200Odisha to observe 14-day lockdown in the state. Representational image/ file

The Odisha government on Tuesday announced summer vacation for all higher education institutions (HEIs) across the state from May 5-31. The decision has been taken in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state and across the country.

In an official order, the Higher Education Department also said that no online classes or examination will take place during this period.

“All educational institutions under the administrative control of the department shall have summer vacation from May 5 to May 31,” the statement read.

“Standard vacation arrangements should be put in place for the functioning of the institutions during the vacation, including COVID-19 related lockdown/shutdown period falling within the summer vacation,” it said.

However, pre-scheduled viva-voce/interview of PhD and other research scholars will be held on the scheduled dates, the order said.

The 14-day statewide lockdown will begin on May 5. The lockdown has been announced in Odisha between May 5 and May 19 to break the chain of transmission as the state sees a spike in Covid cases.

As per the fresh orders issued by the Office of Special Relief Commissioner, while restricted movement will be allowed on the weekdays, complete lockdown will be observed on the weekends.

