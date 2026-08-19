Odisha announces scholarship programme for SC/ST students seeking overseas education

The Government of Odisha has launched ‘Bidesh Sikhya Bruti’ under the existing Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chhatra Protsahan Yojana (MMCPY) to help aspiring students from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) get enrolled in post-graduation and doctoral courses offered by the top 200 QS-ranked foreign institutes and universities.

As per the schedule outlined in the official notification issued by the Higher Education Department (DHE), Odisha, prospective students can apply for the scholarship scheme through the designated online portal – scholarship.odisha.gov.in from August 18 to August 31, 2026.

Under the introduced education scholarship scheme, a total of 50 SC/ST students will be selected from various streams to pursue higher education in foreign universities. Shortlisted students will receive financial assistance of up to Rs 25 lakh, which includes a maximum of Rs 15 lakh for tuition fees, Rs 7 lakh to cover living expenses, and Rs 3 lakh set for miscellaneous expenses.