Odisha announces scholarship programme for SC/ST students seeking overseas education

The Government of Odisha has launched ‘Bidesh Sikhya Bruti’ under the existing Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chhatra Protsahan Yojana (MMCPY) to help aspiring students from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) get enrolled in post-graduation and doctoral courses offered by the top 200 QS-ranked foreign institutes and universities.
As per the schedule outlined in the official notification issued by the Higher Education Department (DHE), Odisha, prospective students can apply for the scholarship scheme through the designated online portal – scholarship.odisha.gov.in from August 18 to August 31, 2026.
Under the introduced education scholarship scheme, a total of 50 SC/ST students will be selected from various streams to pursue higher education in foreign universities. Shortlisted students will receive financial assistance of up to Rs 25 lakh, which includes a maximum of Rs 15 lakh for tuition fees, Rs 7 lakh to cover living expenses, and Rs 3 lakh set for miscellaneous expenses.
A total of 30 seats are reserved for candidates applying for courses offered by the DHE, Government of Odisha, while 10 seats are for students pursuing engineering or any other technical degree. The remaining 10 seats are for students enrolled in courses such as Medical, Agriculture, Architecture, or any other professional courses.
Check eligibility criteria
According to the requirements listed in the notification, all students with an annual family income of up to Rs 12 lakh are eligible to apply for the scheme. The candidate should possess permanent residence in Odisha. Additionally, students must have achieved a minimum of 65% in
relevant bachelor’s or master’s degree.
Course-wise eligibility and duration
|Course
|Maximum Duration of Scholarship Support
|Educational Qualification
|Maximum Age
|Ph.D.
|2 years
|Relevant master’s degree with a minimum score of 65%
|40 years
|Master’s Degree
|1–2 years
|Relevant bachelor’s degree with a minimum score of 65%
|35 years
Documents required for registration
Candidates applying for the Bidesh Sikhyabruti scheme will be required to submit the following documents.
— Aadhaar Card
— Income certificate of parents or guardian
— Caste Certificate
— Residence Certificate
— Passport size photograph
— Marksheet of the last exam appeared in
— Scanned signature
— Qualifying degree or provisional certificate
— Documents related to admission process in foreign university such as the application form, offer letter, etc.
— Copy of passport and VISA application
For more details regarding the selection process, registration, and detailed guidelines for the Bidesh Sikhyabruti scheme, students can visit the official website of DHE mentioned above.