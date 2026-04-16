Odisha 2026 Class 10th result in May first week: BSE official

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2026 Date: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is likely to announce the Class 10 examination results in May, a senior BSE official told the indianexpress.com. While no date has been confirmed, the official said that the Class 10 result will be announced around May first week. Once the results are released, students can check the BSE Board Class 10 result 2026 on its official websites – bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The Odisha Board Class 10 exam was held between February 19 and March 2. For more updates on BSE Class 10 result 2026, students can check the IE Education portal.

Earlier, BSE president Srikant Tarai told the reporters that the process for evaluation of OMR sheets (objective) were initiated, while the evaluation of answers to subjective questions started on March 19. Around 15,000 teachers were engaged to evaluate the answer sheets at 51 centres, he added.

Odisha board Class 10 result date in the past

Last year, the matric exam results were announced on May 2. A total of 5,04,002 students appeared for the exams. Among them, one student’s result was withheld, while 170 students were booked under the malpractice category. As many as 4,85,240 students passed their Odisha Class 10 examination. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 94.69%. Last year, the exams were held from February 20 to March 4.

In 2024, results were declared on May 26. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 96.07.

In 2023, a total number of 2,53,633 male students and 2,58,827 female students passed the Odisha Board exams and an overall pass percentage of 96.19 per cent was recorded. In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 90.55 per cent, with 8,119 students receiving A1 grades and 54,889 students getting A2 grades.