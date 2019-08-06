CHSE Odisha +2 Supplementary exam result 2019 declared: How to check

CHSE Odisha Board 12th Result 2019: The result of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha class 12 Arts, Commerce supplementary examination has been declared on August 6 at orissaresults.nic.in andchseodisha.nic.in. The main annual +2 exam result was announced on Friday, June 21, 2019.

The supplementary exams were held from July 18 to July 20. As per reports, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 74.84. The pass rate for Arts stream is 82.6 per cent, while 87.37 per cent students from the commerce stream have qualified. The figure for science stream is 67.7 per cent and for the vocational stream is 35.7 per cent.

Nearly 2.35 lakh students appeared for the annual class 12 Arts stream exams and 27,000 gave the exams for the commerce stream this year. The Plus Two exams were held from March 7 to March 30.

CHSE Odisha Board 12th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for result on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Here is the annual exam result data

Vocational: The girls have outperformed boys with 57.86 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys is 47.92 per cent in vocational stream.

Commerce: The girls have outperformed boys with 74.25 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys is 67.91 per cent in Commerce.

Arts: The girls have outperformed boys with 73.55 percent, while the pass percentage of boys is 55.80 per cent in Arts