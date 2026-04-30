Odisha 10th Result 2026 Date and Time: BSE to declare AHSC results on May 2

Odisha 10th Result 2026 Date and Time Out: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) has announced the Class 10 (AHSC) result 2026 date and time. As per the official notification, the Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) Madhyama Examination 2026 results will be declared on May 2 at 4 pm.

Along with the Class 10 results, the board will also release the results for the State Open School Certificate Examination (1st) 2026, at the same time. The announcement will be made first, following which students will be able to access their marks online.

The board has clarified that while the results will be officially declared at 4 pm, the result links will be activated from 6 pm onwards. Students can check and download their scorecards from the official websites at bseodisha.ac.in and, bseodisha.nic.in.