Odisha 10th Result 2026 Date and Time: BSE to declare AHSC results on May 2

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Odisha 10th Result 2026 Date and Time Out: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) has announced the Class 10 (AHSC) result 2026 date and time. As per the official notification, the Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) Madhyama Examination 2026 results will be declared on May 2 at 4 pm.
Along with the Class 10 results, the board will also release the results for the State Open School Certificate Examination (1st) 2026, at the same time. The announcement will be made first, following which students will be able to access their marks online.
The board has clarified that while the results will be officially declared at 4 pm, the result links will be activated from 6 pm onwards. Students can check and download their scorecards from the official websites at bseodisha.ac.in and, bseodisha.nic.in.
To access the results, students will need to enter their roll number and other required credentials on the result login page. The online marksheet will be provisional in nature, and original certificates will be issued later through respective schools.
Earlier, Indianexpress.com had earlier reported, citing board officials, that the Odisha Class 10 results were likely to be announced in the first week of May, in line with the board’s usual timeline. The confirmation of the May 2 result date now aligns with those indications. Officials had also suggested that the evaluation process was progressing smoothly, allowing the board to adhere to its expected schedule.
The Class 10 board examinations in Odisha were conducted between February and early March 2026 in offline mode across multiple centres in the state. In recent years, the board has maintained a consistent result declaration pattern, with results typically announced in early May.
Students will need to enter their roll number and other required credentials to check their results online. The marksheets available online will be provisional, and original certificates will be distributed later through schools. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy and monitor official websites for updates around the result release.