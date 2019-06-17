Observe Kalam’s birthday as National Students Day: BJP leader to govt

India should observe October 15, the birth anniversary of former president A P J Abdul Kalam, as National Students Day, a BJP leader from Telangana has proposed to the government.

Advertising

In a letter written to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, BJP’s former Rajya Sabha member Anand Bhaskar Rapolu said the United Nations has already declared this day as ‘World Students Day’.

He said various educational institutions are already observing Kalam’s birthday in their own way.

“I pray for your prompt expeditious initiative to declare October 15 as National Students Day and ensure to observe befittingly in all the educational institutions of all levels, so that as the Missile Man dreamt, you can utilize the day as the occasion to ignite the minds of our students,” Rapolu said in the letter.

He added that Kalam’s birthday should be observed with an equal zeal like the nation observes other sensitizing events such as June 21 as World Yoga Day and August 7 as National Handloom Day.