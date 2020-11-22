OBE results pending for many, DU tasks nodal officers in colleges to resolve issue

“Nodal officer shall send only marks of students with details (like roll number, subject code, paper title, etc) to EDP (electronic data processing) cell of examination wing... All such grievances should be disposed of at college/department level,” it reads. (File)

Delhi University has asked nodal officers at the college and department levels to “handle” pending cases of students who have been marked absent in the online open book exams (OBE) or are still awaiting results. Nodal officers have been asked to get such copies evaluated in consultation with principals. The move has drawn criticism from a section, which said this was the varsity’s way of “evading responsibility” and would create issues as teachers who taught students would now be marking answer scripts.

In a November 19 notification, Dean Examinations D S Rawat said, “In view of the unprecedented circumstance due to Covid, it is hereby notified that issues of ‘Absentees (not resolved yet) or Result Awaited (RA)’ of OBE 2020 result will be handled by department/ colleges/ institutions/ Centre level.” Students whose results have “not been rectified or are shown absent or result awaited cases in any paper(s)” will have to submit their application to nodal officer of respective departments/ colleges/ institutions/centre”. “Nodal officer shall send only marks of students with details (like roll number, subject code, paper title, etc) to EDP (electronic data processing) cell of examination wing… All such grievances should be disposed of at college/department level,” it reads.

Rakesh Pandey, a nodal officer at Kirori Mal College, said college level evaluation hasn’t happened before: “We were earlier advocating for internal assessment, but DU went ahead with OBE. Now this is a kind of internal assessment . The same teachers who taught students are now being told to evaluate. DU has transferred its problems to colleges.”

Kumar Ashutosh, nodal officer at College of Vocational Studies, said: “This entire processing of coordinating with principals and teachers will take more time.”

Rawat, however, said the decision was taken due to “multiplicity” of answer sheets being received from colleges: “Our biggest concern right now is how fast we can solve problems of students; we felt it can be solved fastest at the college level.”

