OAV Results 2026: OAVET scorecards expected soon at orissaresults.nic.in

The results will be declared for candidates who appeared in the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) for admission to Class 6 and lateral entry to Classes 7, 8, and 9 for the academic session 2026–27

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 01:45 PM IST
OAV Results 2026: OAVET scorecards expected soon at orissaresults.nic.inThe OMAVET exam was conducted on January 9, 2026, in offline mode.
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is expected to announce the OAV result 2026 soon on its official website. The results will be declared for candidates who appeared in the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) for admission to Class 6 and lateral entry to Classes 7, 8, and 9 for the academic session 2026–27. Last year, the OAV results were released on February 10, 2025.

Alongside OAVET, BSE Odisha is also expected to publish the Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OMAVET) result 2026. The OMAVET exam was conducted on January 9, 2026, in offline mode.

Candidates will be able to access the OAVET result 2026 online using their login credentials. The entrance examinations aim to provide educational opportunities to students across Odisha through the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya and Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalaya network. Admissions will be granted based on merit and seat availability for the 2026–27 academic session.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is set to release the OSSTET answer key 2026. Last year, the answer keys were released on February 10. The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test was held on January 20, 2026. The OSSTET answer key will be published on the official portal, bseodisha.nic.in, enabling candidates to download the PDF and estimate their scores.

Once released, the direct download link for the OSSTET answer key 2026 will be updated on the website. The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) is a state-level exam for the award of TET certificates to qualifying candidates. This is a coveted and mandatory certificate required by candidates intending to apply for recruitment as a secondary school teacher in the state.

In 2025, a total of 75,403 candidates registered for Paper 1 and Paper 2, out of which 72,413 were declared qualified. Notably, 48,153 candidates cleared both papers, bringing the overall pass percentage to 66.50 per cent.

In Paper 1, a total of 29,004 candidates registered, with 27,533 appearing and 12,988 qualifying, resulting in a pass percentage of 47.17 per cent. For Paper 2, 46,399 candidates registered, 44,880 appeared, and 35,165 qualified, marking a higher pass percentage of 78.35 per cent.

 

