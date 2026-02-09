OAV Results 2026: OAVET scorecards expected soon at orissaresults.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is expected to announce the OAV result 2026 soon on its official website. The results will be declared for candidates who appeared in the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) for admission to Class 6 and lateral entry to Classes 7, 8, and 9 for the academic session 2026–27. Last year, the OAV results were released on February 10, 2025.

Alongside OAVET, BSE Odisha is also expected to publish the Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OMAVET) result 2026. The OMAVET exam was conducted on January 9, 2026, in offline mode.

Candidates will be able to access the OAVET result 2026 online using their login credentials. The entrance examinations aim to provide educational opportunities to students across Odisha through the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya and Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalaya network. Admissions will be granted based on merit and seat availability for the 2026–27 academic session.