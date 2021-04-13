OP Jindal launches first-of-its-kind UAS programme

The OP Jindal Global University (JGU) Tuesday announced the country’s first University Administrative Service (UAS) programme, through which graduating students and alumni of JGU will be recruited in administrative positions within the university.

“This unique and unprecedented programme will redefine leadership and management services at universities and create a group of highly talented and qualified individuals who will be fast-tracked into the University’s executive management and leadership teams for the internal governance and administration of the university,” Director Communications & Public Affairs Anjoo Mohun said in a statement.

Announcing the launch of the UAS, Founding Vice Chancellor C Raj Kumar said, “The purpose of the UAS programme is to enable highly skilled young leaders to work within the administrative departments of JGU and to provide a fast-track career path to these talented individuals so that they can assume administrative leadership positions early in their career.”

Jitu Mishra, Senior Director, Human Resources and Chief Operating Officer, said there would be a “multi-level selection process”.

“The applicants will not only be assessed on their academic credentials and overall experience, but will also undergo a unique UAS Aptitude Test, apart from going through multiple other stages of the interview and selection process. The objective is to assess potential candidates on various leadership competencies, including strategic thinking, quality orientation, action and result orientation, teamwork abilities, domain knowledge, professional integrity, ability to manage change, and capability of building best people within the organization,” he said.

Applicants will need to submit a Statement of Purpose, sit for a UAS aptitude test, participate in group discussions and appear for a personal interview.

“After their selection, the UAS Executives will undergo three months of structured training and will also be mentored by the members of the senior administrative leadership. The tentative joining date for UAS executives will be in June/July 2021,” Mohan said.

“After successful completion of three months of training and assessment, the UAS Executives will be appointed as Assistant Directors at JGU. They will have the prospect to reach the Director level position in about eight years of joining JGU, based on their performance and demonstration of leadership competencies,” she added.

Graduating students and alumni of the programmes B.A./BBA LL.B. (Hons.), LL.B., LL.M., MBA, IBM, M.A.(DLB), and M.A.(PP) programme are eligible to apply for the UAS. However, they “must not be more than 25 years of age, and must have an outstanding academic record”.

Those selected will be placed in various departments, including the Office of Career Services, Finance & Accounts, Office of Rankings, Benchmarking and Institutional Transformation (ORBIT), General Administration, Strategic Initiatives (Office of the Vice-Chancellor), Office of Online Education, Admissions & Outreach, Human Resources, International Relations, Communications, Legal and Procurement.