Nykaa PRO launches advanced certificate course for beauty professionals

Nykaa PRO has launched an advanced certificate course called the PROfessional Makeup Course. The course is meant for beauty professionals seeking an opportunity to upskill themselves and stay updated with the latest make-up trends.

The course is launched in partnership with Airblack, an Ed-Tech platform that specialises in beauty training. Interested candidates can know more about the course at – nykaa.com/pro-intro. Ff they wish to apply for the course, they can visit shorturl.at/CNO45.

The eight week-long course will feature live training in a variety of looks ranging from bridal to Arabian bridal, fashion HD makeup, fantasy makeup, prosthetics and special effects. The course also has two modules to help professionals sharpen their skills of building Instagram portfolios, creating pro videos and reels and principles of client management. Upon completion of the course, participants will receive a certification that will provide them access to Nykaa PRO and Airblack beauty club memberships.

Nykaa PRO was launched in 2018 and is one of India’s leading membership-led content and commerce platform. It gives beauty professionals access to a wide assortment of professional products, exclusive offers and brand masterclasses to help them run their businesses better.