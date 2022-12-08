scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

NVS Recruitment 2022: Provisional answer key released for TGT, Miscellaneous category; check details

NVS Recruitment 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key by logging in at the official website– navodaya.gov.in.

navodaya.gov.in, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS, NVS Recruitment, NVS recruitment 2022, NVS recruitment for TGT, NVS recruitment for miscellaneous teachers, NVS provisional answer key released, NVS Provisional answer key released for TGT exam, NVS Provisional Answer key released for Miscellaneous teachers examNVS Recruitment 2022: The exams were conducted from November 28 to 30 (Express Photo by by Sahil Walia/ Representative Image)

NVS Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on Wednesday released the provisional answer key for the exams held between November 28 to 30. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key by logging in at the official website– navodaya.gov.in.

The exams were held in CBT mode, the provisional answer key has been released for various posts including– TGTs and miscellaneous category teachers under direct recruitment drive 2022-23/ special recruitment drive 2022-23.

NVS Recruitment 2022: How to check provisional answer key

Step 1: Visit the official link– cbseit.in/cbse/2022/nvskey/default.aspx

Step 2: Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 3: View the answer key and calculate your tentative score

Candidates can raise objections only till 11:59 pm of December 10. The challenge to the answer keys will be accepted online only through the link available on the website. Objections raised through any other medium will not be entertained. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per question challenged.

In order to raise a challenge, the candidate has click on the link submit key challenge, select the question through a drop down menu and click on select for challenge, then they have to select the option they believe is correct, in case the candidate opted for a wrong answer they can select update your answer and rectify the error, submit and pay the fees. Repeat the procedure for as many questions they want to challenge. Payment has to be made via online mode only, no other mode will be accepted.

The challenges for which the fee has been received will be analysed by a panel of experts. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found to be correct. The decision of the experts on challenges will be final and no other communication on the same will be entertained.

