NVS Recruitment 2022: Detailed schedule for Principal, Vice Principal, PGT exam released; check details

NVS Recruitment 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on Wednesday released the schedule for Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of principals and PGTs under direct recruitment drive 2022-23 and special recruitment drive 2022-23 and for posts of vice principal under limited departmental competitive exam 2022-23. The notification is available at the official website – navodaya.gov.in.

Under the direct recruitment drive 2022-23, the exam for principal will be conducted on December 11 during the evening shift i.e. 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam for the PGT will be held on December 15 in two shifts morning i.e. 9 am to 12 pm and evening i.e. 2 pm to 5 pm.

Exam for the post of principal under special recruitment drive for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the NorthEast region, will be conducted on December 11 during the morning shift and the exam for PGT will be held on December 16 in two shifts– the 9 am to 12 pm shift and the 2 pm to 5 pm shift.

Under the limited departmental competitive exam 2022-23, the exam for principal will be held on December 10 during the 3 pm to 6 pm evening shift and exam for vice principal will also be conducted on December 10 during the morning shift.

The admit card for the PGT exams will be available from December 12. Admit cards for the posts of principal and vice-principal are already available on the website. The city for the principal and vice-principal exams is Delhi.