NVS JNVST Class 9 result declared: Here’s how to check

June 14, 2022 4:47:34 pm
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the results for Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for class 9 today. Candidates who appeared for the JNVST Class 9 can check their results online on the official website – navodaya.gov.in.
Students and their parents can check JNV Class 9 admission result 2022 by using the candidate’s registration number/roll number and date of birth. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 admission test was held on April 9. Candidates must note that the JNVST Class 9 results for JNV Neemuch, Pulwama, Kulgam, and others have been withheld due to administrative reasons.
JNVST Class 9 Result 2022: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- navodaya.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here to View Result”.
Step 3: Enter your exam roll number, date of birth, and click on submit.
Step 4: Your JNVST Class 9 result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
the exam authority has also shared an update about the JNVST class 6 result. “It is to inform all concerned that the result of class 6 JNVST 2022 (Select Lists) for admission in session 2022-23 has not been declared yet. Rumors are spread that result has been declared. Please see NVS Hqrs website only, for authentic information regarding declaration of result of class 6 JNVST 2022,” read the official notice.
