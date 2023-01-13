NVS Class 9 selection test admit card released; how to download

NVS Class 9 Selection Test: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) today released class 9 selection test admit card 2023. Candidates who will appear for Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) 2023 can download the admit card through the official site of NVS — navodaya.gov.in.

The selection test for admission to class 9 will be conducted on February 11, 2023. The exam duration is 2.5 hours. Additional time of 50 minutes will be provided to special needs (Divyang), subject to the production of certificates from the competent authority.

NVS Class 9 Selection Test Admit Card 2023: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of NVS — navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on NVS Class 9 Selection Test Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The medium of language will be English or Hindi and the students have to give the exams on an OMR sheet. The selection test will consist of questions from mathematics (35 marks), general science (35 marks), English (15 marks) and Hindi (15 marks). The exam will be for a total of 100 marks.

The result will be notified in the Vidyalaya Notice Board as well as published on the website of the JNVS. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NVS — navodaya.gov.in.