scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

NVS Class 9 selection test admit card released; how to download

NVS Class 9 Selection Test: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Class 9 Selection Test Admit Card 2023 released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of NVS — navodaya.gov.in.

NVS, Class IX Selection Test, Admit cardThe exam will be held on February 11 (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
NVS Class 9 selection test admit card released; how to download
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

NVS Class 9 Selection Test: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) today released class 9 selection test admit card 2023. Candidates who will appear for Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) 2023 can download the admit card through the official site of NVS — navodaya.gov.in.

Read |CBSE bags Digital India Award 2022

The selection test for admission to class 9 will be conducted on February 11, 2023. The exam duration is 2.5 hours. Additional time of 50 minutes will be provided to special needs (Divyang), subject to the production of certificates from the competent authority.

NVS Class 9 Selection Test Admit Card 2023: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of NVS — navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on NVS Class 9 Selection Test Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
For years, Goa village residents have been opposed to double-tracking of ...
For years, Goa village residents have been opposed to double-tracking of ...

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Also read |NVS Class 9 Admissions 2023-24: Eligibility, paper pattern, last date to apply- answers to all FAQs

The medium of language will be English or Hindi and the students have to give the exams on an OMR sheet. The selection test will consist of questions from mathematics (35 marks), general science (35 marks), English (15 marks) and Hindi (15 marks). The exam will be for a total of 100 marks.

Advertisement

The result will be notified in the Vidyalaya Notice Board as well as published on the website of the JNVS. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NVS — navodaya.gov.in.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 11:51 IST
Next Story

‘Learnt a lot from him’: Rahul Gandhi pays respects to Sharad Yadav

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close