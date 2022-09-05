NVS Class 9 application form 2023-24 declared; here’s how to apply

NVS Class 9 Application Form 2023-24: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the JNV class 9 application form. Students can submit their applications at the official website —nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

The last date to apply for JNVST Class 9 admission form is October 15. This time, the JNVST exam will be conducted on February 11, 2023.

NVS Class 9 Application Form 2023-24:How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website — navodaya.gov.in or nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

Step 2: On the home page, tap on the link ‘Registration- phase 1’ or login using credentials.

Step 3: Fill the NVS class 9 registration form.

Step 4: Upload the required documents and photos.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the confirmation page for future reference.

NVS had also recently declared the results for Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for class 9.

Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) is a national level entrance exam. It is conducted for classes 6, 9 and 11 for securing admissions in JNV schools.Age limit to fill Jawahar Navodaya Class 9 Admission Form 2023 is 12 to 14 Years.

The selection test will consisit of questions from the subjects of mathematics, general science, english and hindi. The selection of candidates will be done on the merit basis.Contenders of all the categories including ST, SC and OBC are eligible to apply for the JNVST Class 9th Admission 2023-24 in schools across India.