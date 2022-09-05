scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

NVS Class 9 application form 2023-24 declared; here’s how to apply

NVS Class 9 Application Form 2023-24: Interested students can submit their applications on the official website - nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

NVS Class 9 Application Form 2023-24, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, nvsadmissionclassnine.in, Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya , JNV Class 9 exams 2023, JNV class 9 application process 2023, JNV class 9 admission process 2023The selection of candidates in Navodaya schools for class 9 will be done on the merit basis.(Representational image/unsplash.com)

NVS Class 9 Application Form 2023-24: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the JNV class 9 application form. Students can submit their applications at the official website —nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

The last date to apply for JNVST Class 9 admission form is October 15. This time, the JNVST exam will be conducted on February 11, 2023.

Read |liveTeachers’ Day 2022 LIVE Updates

NVS Class 9 Application Form 2023-24:How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website — navodaya.gov.in or nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Step 2: On the home page, tap on the link ‘Registration- phase 1’ or login using credentials.

Step 3: Fill the NVS class 9 registration form.

Step 4: Upload the required documents and photos.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the confirmation page for future reference.

Also Read |NIOS Class 10th, 12th theory exam dates released, check schedule here

Advertisement

NVS had also recently declared the results for Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for class 9.

Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) is a national level entrance exam. It is conducted for classes 6, 9 and 11 for securing admissions in JNV schools.Age limit to fill Jawahar Navodaya  Class 9 Admission Form 2023 is 12 to 14 Years.

The selection test will consisit of questions from the subjects of mathematics, general science, english and hindi. The selection of  candidates will be done on the merit basis.Contenders of all the categories including ST, SC and OBC are eligible to apply for the JNVST Class 9th Admission 2023-24 in schools across India.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 07:35:18 pm
Next Story

Donatello: Italian Renaissance star gets ‘solo’ exhibition

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement