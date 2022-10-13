NVS Class 9 Admissions 2023-24: Eligibility, paper pattern, last date to apply- answers to all FAQs

NVS Class 9 Admissions 2023-24: The registration process for Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti class 9 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya via the JNV Selection Test (JNVST) is underway. The application form will be available till October 15 and the examination will be conducted on February 11, 2023. Students can submit their applications at the official website —nvsadmissionclassnine.in. Here are the answers to the most frequently asked questions.

How can I get NVS class 9 admission 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for admission to class 9 can go to the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti– navodaya.gov.in. As soon as you visit the website a pop-up will appear for admission to class 9. Click on new registration and apply for class 9 entrance exam.

Can class 9 students apply for Navodaya admission 2023?

Only those candidates who are bonafide residents and studying class 8 during the academic session 2022-23 in one of the government/government recognised schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible to apply for class 9.

The candidate appearing for the admission test must qualify/ pass class 8 in the academic session 2022-23 from a government/government recognised school in the district where they are seeking admission. The students who have already passed class 8 in previous academic sessions are not eligible. A candidate seeking admission must be born between May 1, 2008 and April 30, 2010 (both days inclusive). This is applicable to all categories of candidates including those who belong to the OBC (central list), Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe

What is the age limit for NVS Class 9 admissions?

NVS conducts selection tests for Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya. JNVST is a national level entrance exam. It is conducted for classes 6, 9 and 11 for securing admissions in JNV schools. The age limit to fill Jawahar Navodaya class 9 admission form 2023 is 12 to 14 years.

How can I apply for Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9?

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti: How to apply for admission

Step 1: Go to the official website– navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: click on the pop-up window for online application for lateral entry admission to class ix (2023-24) against vacant seats

Step 3: Click on new registration

Step 4: Enter your details such as state, district, name, etc.

Step 5: Once registered and submitted the application form by uploading the required documents, pay the fees

Step 6: Download the application form for future reference

What is the last date for NVS Class 9 admission 2023 form? When will NVS conduct Class 9 Admission 2023 Test?

The last day to submit application forms for NVS class 9 admission 2023, is October 15. The selection test for admission to class 9 will be conducted on February 11, 2023 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the concerned district/ any other centre allotted by NVS.

Is there any negative marking in the Navodaya exam? What is the exam pattern for NVS class 9 admission 2023?

The examination will be 2.5 hours long and candidates with special needs will get an additional 50 minutes. The medium of examination will be either English or Hindi. The selection test will consist of questions from mathematics (35 marks), general science (35 marks), English (15 marks) and Hindi (15 marks). The exam will be for a total of 100 marks.

Students will have to answer in an OMR sheet. The candidate has to score minimum qualifying marks as per NVS criteria in all four subjects. However, the merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in three subjects, Mathematics + General Science + one of the two languages in which the candidate has scored more marks.

The difficulty level of the test will be of class 8. The Centre of examination shall be the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the district concerned or any other centre allotted by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

What is the selection criteria for NVS class 9 admission 2023?

