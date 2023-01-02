NVS Class 6 Admission 2023: Applications open; check how to apply

NVS Class 6 Admission 2023: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has opened the application process for admissions to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya class 6. Interested and eligible students can apply at the official website— navodaya.gov.in.

The last date to apply for admission is January 31. The exam will be held on April 29, 2023. Admit cards will be issued in due course of time.

NVS Class 6 Admission: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link to apply for admission

Step 3: Enter the mandatory details

Step 4: Once filled, fill the application form by filling the student’s name, parents’ names and more

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya are residential co-education schools present in every district. The education, boards and lodging facilities are free of cost. There are separate hostels for boys and girls.

In JNVs, the medium of instruction is the mother tongue or regional language up to class 8 and thereafter for Mathematics and Science it is English and Hindi for Social Science.

While education in the schools is free including board and lodging, uniform and textbooks, a sum of Rs 600 per month is collected only from the students of classes 9 to 12 towards Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi.