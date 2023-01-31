scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
NVS Class 6 Admissions 2023: Registration deadline extended; how to apply

NVS Class 6 Admission 2023: Those students who have passed the Class 5 examination are eligible for JNV Class 6 admission. Candidates can fill out the online application form for Class 6 admission through the official website of NVS — navodaya.gov.in.

nvs class 6 admissionsCandidates can fill out the online application form for Class 6 admission through the official website of NVS — navodaya.gov.in. (File image)

NVS Class 6 Admission 2023: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the Class 6 admission registration deadline due to administrative reasons. The NVS class 6 admission form 2022-23 will now be available till February 8, 2023. Candidates can fill out the online application form for Class 6 admission through the official website of NVS — navodaya.gov.in.

Read |NVS Class 9th selection test admit card released; how to download

NVS Class 6 Admissions 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NVS — navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the ‘NVS class VI registration’ link.

Step 3: Enter the information required to log in.

Step 4: Fill up the JNVST application form and pay the necessary fees and submit.

Step 5: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the NVS class 6 admissions 2023 application form for further use.

The JNV Selection Test will be held on April 29. The result of the JNV selection test 2023 is expected to be announced by June 2023. The selection test will be of a two-hour duration and will have three sections with only objective-type questions. There will be 80 questions in all for 100 marks.

Students cannot appear in the selection test without the JNVST admit card. Students will be permitted to appear for the selection test only on the production of either the aadhar card or Government approved residence certificate of the parent uploaded in the application portal. The photo on the admit card is required to be matched with the candidate at the time of verification by the invigilator at the examination centre.

 

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 10:54 IST
