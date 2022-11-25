NVS Admit Card 2022: When and where to download hall ticket

NVS TGT Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will today release the admit cards for CBT exams. Candidates who applied for the various posts can download the hall ticket from the official website– navodaya.gov.in.

The posts for which the exams are being conducted are — TGT, miscellaneous category and PGT teachers under direct recruitment drive, special recruitment drive for various teaching posts for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the North Eastern region and limited departmental examination/ limited departmental competitive examination 2022-23.

NVS TGT Recruitment 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website– navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link for the aforementioned posts on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number, password, etc.

Step 4: View and download the admit card

The exams will begin from November 28 and conclude on November 30.

The exam for the direct recruitment drive TGT exam which will be conducted on November 29 will be conducted in two shifts – morning (9 am to 12 pm) and evening (2 pm to 5 pm).

Rest all the exams will be conducted in one shift either morning or evening. The direct recruitment drive exam for the miscellaneous category of teachers will be conducted in the morning shift. It will be held on November 30

For the special recruitment drive for JNVs in the North-East region, the exam for TGT (on November 28) posts will be conducted in the morning shift and the exam for miscellaneous teachers (on November 30) will be held in the evening shift.

The PGT exam for limited departmental exam 2022-23 will be conducted on November 30 in the evening shift.