NVS admissions 2021: Application process begins for Class 11 admissions 

The last date to submit online applications for NVS Class 11 admissions is August 26. Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/ Representational

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is inviting applications for admission to class 11 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) against the vacant seats likely to be available in JNVs during the academic year 2021-22. Candidates can apply online at nvsadmissionclasseleven.in.

The last date to submit online applications is August 26. The students will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in class 10. Those who will be selected will undergo a medical examination and a 10-days orientation programme by their respective school.

JNV admissions 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nvsadmissionclasseleven.in.

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘click here for registration – phase I’

Step 3: Fill form, upload images

Step 4: Make payment

Step 5: Submit, take a printout of the form.

The final select list will be notified at the Vidyalaya notice board as well as published on the website of JNVs concerned. Selected candidates will also be intimated by post.

To be eligible to apply, the date of birth of the candidate should be between June 1, 2001, to May 31, 2005 (both days inclusive). This is applicable to all categories of candidates including those who belong to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).