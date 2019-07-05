NVS admissions 2019: Class 11 lateral entry merit list released

NVS admissions 2019: The Navodyala Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the result of the entrance exam conducted for admission to the schools in class 11. The students have been shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in class 10. Those who have been selected will now undergo a medical examination and 10-days orientation programme by their respective school.

Advertising

Those who had applied for the admission can check their result at the official website, navodaya.gov.in. The results released are for the region – Pune, Patna, Luckow, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Bhopal.

Read| KVS 7622 teachers recruitment exam result on July 8, know where to check

NVS admissions 2019: How to check the result?

Step 1: Visit the official website, navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, a pop-up will crop up. Click on ‘provisional select list..’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the region you applied from

Step 5: A PDF will open, check the name

Advertising

In case of any query, stakeholders can connect with the helpdesk at 0120-2975754.

Navodayas are residential schools under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD). Those who are enrolled only have to pay Rs 600 per month for books and uniform as rest of the charges are not applied. NVS were among the best performing schools in the CBSE board exams.