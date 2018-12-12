Nurture arts and sports in school students: HRD Minister

The Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD), Prakash Javadekar today inaugurated ‘Kala Utsav (Festival of Arts)’ at the National Bal Bhavan, New Delhi. In his inaugural address, Javadekar said teachers have the onerous responsibility of identifying and nurturing the talents in the students and encouraging them.

Advertising

Present day students are bogged down so much in studies that they have no time to spare for manifesting and nurturing their talents. He added that in order to provide enough time to students to develop their talents, the syllabus is proposed to be reduced by half the present syllabus.

Hrushikesh Senapaty, director, National Council of Educational Research and Training said that this is the fourth edition of Kala Utsav. He further added that the Kala Utsav National competition is a unique initiative to showcase the artistic talents of school students at the national level.

Over 370 children of all states (except Karnataka) and Union Territories are participating in the four-day national level competitions in vocal music, instrumental music, dance and painting. Teams from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodya Vidyalaya Samiti are also participating.

Kala Utsav National Competition was launched in 2015 with a view to promote arts in education by nurturing and showcasing the artistic talents of school students, children with special needs too will have the opportunity to display their talents.