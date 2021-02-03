Nursery admissions to begin soon: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said the nursery admission process in the capital will start soon. He was meeting the management and principals of private schools, and said the government considers them one arm of the education system in Delhi.

Nursery admissions, for which guidelines are usually released by November and the process starts in December-end, have been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, the government was considering suspending admissions for a year and allowing schools to admit students in nursery and kindergarten at the same time.

Schools, however, had said the plan was not workable. Sources said the decision to start nursery admissions for this academic year was taken keeping in mind the objections raised by schools and the vaccination programme that is already underway in the city. Schools for younger students are not expected to reopen till July, officials said. In his meeting with schools, Kejriwal said the government was in favour of autonomy of private schools but will not allow this kind of injustice against students and their parents.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, meanwhile, said schools had played a positive role in minimising learning loss during the pandemic. “Without much preparation, teachers and authorities worked to provide learning opportunities for students. It is commendable,” he said. “We are working to develop students’ mindset so they become honest, emotionally sound, and professional, and create a world-class curriculum for Delhi schools. Government and private schools must work together to provide quality education to every child.”