Delhi nursery admissions from December 15; upper age limit to take effect

The nursery admission process in the national capital for the academic session 2019-20 will begin from December 15 which will cover around 1,600 private schools. From this year, the government is imposing an upper age limit bar, the online application process will be closed on January 7, 2019, as per the schedule released by Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE).

The government has set an upper age limit of less than four years to be eligible for nursery, less than five years for kindergarten, and less than six years for admission to Class 1. The proposal for an upper age limit was challenged in court last year. Though a Delhi High Court order last year had allowed the imposition of the upper age limit, the DoE had decided that the order will be applicable only from 2019 academic session, reported by PTI.

The marks of the selected candidates will be released on February 4. The second list will be out on February 21 and the nursery admission process will conclude on March 31. Twenty-five per cent seats in pre-school, pre-primary and Class 1 will be reserved for economically weaker sections/disadvantaged groups (EWS/DG). The directorate has instructed all private schools to upload their criteria (with points for each criterion) for admission in open seats, on its official website by December 14.

Apart from the abolished criteria, the schools have been given autonomy to come up with their own points system.