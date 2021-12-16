Nursery admissions begin in Delhi’s private schools, application window to close on Jan 7

The process of admissions for nursery classes in private schools across the national capital began on Wednesday. The application window will close on January 7. The Directorate of Education (DoE) had notified the admission schedule last month. For the last academic session, admissions to entry-level classes began in February this year after a delay due to COVID-19. However, this year, the schedule is in line with previous years.

“The first list of selected children will be out on February 4, followed by a second list on February 21 and a subsequent list for admissions, if any, on March 15. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31,” a DoE official said.

Schools were asked to notify their number of seats and admission criteria by Tuesday. The DoE has directed that the number of seats at the entry-level shall not be less than the highest number of seats in entry-level classes during the last three academic years — 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

“We have told schools that no deviation from the notified schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission of the form,” the official said.

Schools shall develop and adopt admission criteria that shall be fair, reasonable, well-defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent. “No school shall adopt a criterion abolished by the department including charging capitation fees or donations.

Pre-schools or Montessori schools run by registered societies or trusts as branches of recognised unaided schools will have to follow a single admission process for their pre-school and main school considering them as one institution,” the official said.

A monitoring cell is being constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the concerned deputy director, who shall ensure that every private school uploads its admission criteria and points on the online module, among other things.