Delhi Nursery admissions 2020: Important details, documents needed

Admission process will conclude on December 27, 2019. (Representational Image/Express photo by Partha Paul) Admission process will conclude on December 27, 2019. (Representational Image/Express photo by Partha Paul)

The admission process for the pre-school, pre-primary, class 1 in the private-unaided Delhi-based schools has started from November 29 for the 2020-2021 session. The application process will conclude on December 27, 2019.

If the number of children exceeds the number of seats, they will be selected on the basis of a computerised draw of lots. Information about the draw will be provided to applicants in advance. The first list of the shortlisted candidates will be declared on January 24, 2020.

Read | Here are some prime criteria schools demand for admissions

In case of any query or discrepancy, parents will be able to inquire about the selection process from the respective schools from January 27 to February 3, 2020. The process will be repeated with subsequent lists.

Nursery admissions: Tentative dates

-The application process starts and availability of forms: November 29, 2019

-Last date to submit the application form in schools: December 27, 2019

-Uploading of details of children who applied to the school for admission: January 10, 2020

-Uploading of marks given to each child: January 17, 2020

-Display of first merit list: January 24, 2020

-Resolution of parents’ queries: January 27, 2020 to February 3, 2020

-Display of second merit list: February 12, 2020

-Resolution of parents’ queries: February 13 to 20, 2020

-Any other list of admission: March 6, 2020

-Admission process closes: March 16, 2020

Nursery admissions: Application fee

Parents have to pay Rs 25 as the registration fee. It is not compulsory for the parents to buy the prospectus of the school along with application form.

Nursery admissions: Age limit

Students enrolling for pre-school (Nursery) should not be less than four years of age. Meanwhile, for the classes pre-primary (KG) and for first class, students should not be less than five years and six years of age, respectively.

Last year, a new upper age limit was introduced — three, four and five years respectively as of March 31, 2020 — and that continues to be applicable this year.

Nursery admissions: Documents required

Along with the form, parents will have to deposit the following documents

— A printout of the application form along with two photographs of the child

— Residential proof

— Self-attested copies of date of birth

— Document proof of the EWS category, if applicable

— For the kids who belong to the DG category, parents will have to bring along SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate

— A certificate from an authorised hospital if the child has special needs or is differently-abled

Nursery admissions: Reservation

The criteria for selection will be uploaded by schools, which parents can check through the official website on November 28, 2019. Of the total seats available, 25 per cent will be reserved for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) category students and Child with Disability (CwD).

Parents can also fill their grievances, if any, against the school, on the official website under the heading, ‘Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System’.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd