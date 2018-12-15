Nursery admissions 2019: Rules, application details, all you need to know

Admissions to over 15,000 schools in Delhi will start from tomorrow onwards. The nursery admissions, especially in the EWS and DG quota have been in news. Several reports of schools not following the lottery system, parents producing fake certificates and double entries have made the admissions reach headlines.

The latest development this year was an age cap in age limit. The government has set an upper age limit of less than four years to be eligible for the nursery, less than five years for kindergarten, and less than six years for admission to Class 1.

1) Reservation clause: Within the 25 per cent reserved seats under EWS/DG category, three per cent seats are reserved for differently abled candidates.

2) Confirmation of admission: Candidates will receive a message on their registered mobile number. On getting the SMS the applicant needs to approach the school before March 31, 2018.

3) Documents required: Candidates need to carry documents including print out of the application, two photographs, self-attested copies of date of birth, residential proof and Documentary proof of EWS is an income-certificate issued by the revenue officer, not below the rank of Tehsildar or BPL/AAY/ Food Security Card issued by Food and Civil Supply. Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi. While for DG category cast certificate depicting candidate belonging to SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) is needed. A certificate from an authorized hospital to prove that the children have special needs or is differently abled, if required and document of evidence of orphan and transgender children is also needed.

4) Aadhaar or lack of data no reason of cancellation: Candidature of applicants who have details of only one parent in their online application form can not be cancelled. The official release of Delhi Education Directorate states that applications cannot be cancelled in ‘frivolous grounds’ such as one or two letters are different in any name in some document. The absence of Aadhar etc.

5) Income Certificate not mandatory: It is mandatory to carry an income certificate issued by the Competent Authority. The family income should be less than Rs.1,00,000 to avail reservation under the EWS or DG category. The document can be on the name of any legal guardian of the child, even adopted. However, candidates belonging to BPL/AAY/Food Security Card issued by the Food and Civil Supply Department, GNCT of Delhi need not show the income certificate.