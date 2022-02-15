NTSE Stage II 2021 result dates announced, check details

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced that the results for National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) stage 2 2021 will be declared on February 18, 2022, at 5 pm. The result will be available on the official website of NCERT — ncert.nic.in.

The NTSE stage 2 exam was conducted on October 24, 2021 at 68 exam centres all over the country. Provision result and OMR sheet were released by the Council on February 9, 2022 through the official NCERT website.

NTSE Stage 2 result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCERT — ncert.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Candidate’s result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check all details to make sure there is no error. Save the result page for future reference.

The final result was scheduled to be released on February 11, 2022, but has been delayed due to unknown reasons.

The exam was held in two parts — Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Ability Test (SAT). The final award will be declared on the basis of combined scores of MAT and SAT. The students who will clear the exam will get a scholarship of around Rs 1,250 per month for classes 11, 12, for undergraduate and postgraduate- Rs 2,000 per month.