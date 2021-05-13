NTSE exam Stage II 2020-21 postponed due to rise in COVID cases

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Wednesday announced the postponement of the National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) 2021 stage II amid the coronavirus outbreak. The exam scheduled to be held on June 13 but due to the rise in COVID cases across the country, it has been deferred until further notice. The council will soon release fresh dates.

“Due to prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the Country and the enforced lockdown in different states/UTs, it is decided to postpone the NTSE stage –II exam which was scheduled to be held on June 13, 2021,” said the official notice.

“The new date for the NTSE Stage-II Examination will be updated through NCERT website after the situation normalizes in the country and is conducive for the conduct of the examination,” Indrani Bhaduri, Professor and Head, Educational Survey Division, NCERT.

Every year, NCERT conducts the NTSE in coordination with states for students studying in class 10 to identify and nurture their talent and then awarding them with scholarships. These scholarships are awarded on the basis of two objective type written tests namely the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) followed by face-to-face interviews.