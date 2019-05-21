Toggle Menu
NTSE examination 2019 Stage II admit card released at ciet.nic.inhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/ntse-examination-2019-stage-ii-admit-card-released-ciet-nic-in-5740359/

NTSE examination 2019 Stage II admit card released at ciet.nic.in

Students who have applied for the NTSE Stage II examination 2019 can download the admit card can be from the official website of ncert, ciet.nic.in.

NTSE admit card 2019, NTSE, NTSE hall tickets 2019, ntse exam, ntse exam 2019, ntse admit card, ntse hall tickets, ntse admit card, ntse 2019 exam date, education news, indian express news
NTSE 2019 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 16 this year. (Representational Image)

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released the admit card for National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019 stage II today. Students who have applied for the NTSE Stage II examination 2019 can download the admit card can be from the official website at ciet.nic.in.

NTSE 2019 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 16 this year.

NTSE admit card 2019, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NTSE hall ticket link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details in the field provided

Step 4: The hall ticket will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take a print out

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th arts result 2019 date and time confirmed
2 JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts result 2019 declared @jac.nic.in LIVE updates: Results now available at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, other websites
3 Tripura TBSE 12th Science topper Nilanjan Deb aspires to become Computer Science engineer