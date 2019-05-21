NTSE examination 2019 Stage II admit card released at ciet.nic.in

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released the admit card for National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019 stage II today. Students who have applied for the NTSE Stage II examination 2019 can download the admit card can be from the official website at ciet.nic.in.

NTSE 2019 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 16 this year.

NTSE admit card 2019, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NTSE hall ticket link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details in the field provided

Step 4: The hall ticket will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take a print out