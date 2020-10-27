NTSE exam dates announced, check schedule

NTSE exam 2020: The first phase will be conducted on December 12, 13, and second phase on June 13. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

NTSE exam 2020: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the dates for the NTSE exam. The first phase will be conducted on December 12, 13, and the second phase on June 13.

The first phase of the exam will be held at Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands on December 12, while at other states and Union Territories on December 13. The admit card for the stage 1 exam will be released by November-end. The candidates can download it through the website- ciet.nic.in.

Further NTSE mentioned, “The candidate as well as the principal of the school must adhere to the last date of submission of the application form. Different states must have different last dates for submission of the application. Please confirm from the Liaison Officer of your state, the address at which the completed forms are to be submitted.”

NTSE admit card 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NTSE hall ticket link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details in the field provided

Step 4: The hall ticket will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take a print out

The exam will be held on two papers- Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Ability Test (SAT). Both will contain 100 questions. The students who will clear the exam will get a scholarship of around Rs 1,250 per month for classes 11, 12, for undergraduate and postgraduate- Rs 2,000 per month.

