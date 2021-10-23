NTSE 2021 stage 2 tomorrow, these last-minute preparation tips will help you score maximum

NCERT will conduct the NTSE stage 2 exam on Sunday, i.e. October 24, 2021, in various centers across the country. Candidates who qualified the stage 1 exam are allowed to appear for stage 2 exam. Each paper in the stage 2 examination comprises 100 questions of 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking in NTSE stage 2.

Only those candidates will be allowed to take the exam who will carry their NTSE 2021 admit card. The candidates need to appear in both paper 1 and 2. Paper 1 will be the mental ability test (MAT) which consists of questions based on logical reasoning and paper 2 will be the Scholastic Ability Test (SAT) which consists of 40 questions each from science and social science along with 20 questions from mathematics.

An effective study strategy included NTSE previous year question papers and mock tests. But it is also important to utilise the last day for final revision. Here are some tips which will help the students in preparing better for the exam.

Solve sample papers and previous year question papers: Solving NSTE sample papers and previous years’ question papers will give you an understanding of the type and level of questions that you might encounter during the exam. It will also give you an idea about your performance levels and help you improve on your weak points.

Be ready with notes: To get the desired NTSE 2021 result, revision is important. Having the notes of each subject ready for reference will help you do quick revisions in the last few days before the exam. Regular revisions will keep the concepts fresh in your mind.

Practice solving questions in real-time: It is recommended that students practice solving test papers by keeping a timer which will help them practice in a real-time exam environment. For Mathematics, Science, and Logical Reasoning, you should focus on solving as many questions as possible which will help you develop clarity of concepts. For theoretical subjects like Social Science, it is important to study NCERT textbooks from Classes 9th and 10th which will really help in scoring good marks.

Be calm and composed: Keep your stress under control. It is only natural to be stressed about such an important exam. But stress will hinder your progress and performance in the exam. Have proper sleep and do relaxing activities like listening to music and taking long walks.

Important guidelines issued by NCERT

There are some important guidelines that NCERT has issued for the students who will be appearing for NTSE.

— A passport-size photograph needs to be affixed to the admit card and it needs to be attested by the principal of the institution where the student is/was studying in Class 10.

— Students are advised to bring their own blue/black ballpoint pens.

— The responses will be recorded on the OMR sheets which need to be done properly as per the instructions provided at the time of the examination. The students may get familiarised with the OMR sheets provided on the NCERT website. ncert.nic.in