NTA’s JEE Main question paper tested applied knowledge: Rajasthan topper

JEE Main 2019: Shubhankar Gambhir, a resident of Kota, Rajasthan has cleared Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in his first attempt with 100 percentile score. Gambhir believes the exam pattern of the JEE Main, the first-ever conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), asked more questions based on applied knowledge. “I also prepared from previous years’ question papers and found that the exam this year had lesser questions which tested memorising ability or cramming. In fact, there were more questions based on applied-knowledge,” he told indianexpress.com.

Seventeen-year-old said he was apprehensive at first about a new body conducting the JEE Main but was relaxed as it will be conducted twice. “I was a little nervous a month but since there were two attempts and best of the two would be counted, it helped me calm,” he said adding, “My family was huge support too. Since there is too much competition and if I scored not up to my expectation, my parents and my twin sister helped me understand my mistakes.” His sister likes business and is pursuing commerce.

He believes analysing and correcting weaker areas are most important. “Apart from the coaching, I spent at least 8 hours daily for self-study out of which one-two hours were for revision. I also appeared for multiple tests and analysed how I performed in every test based on which I prepared further. I worked on my time management and built confidence,” he said.

Gambhir said that he will appear for the second paper as well considering it would act as “a full syllabus preparation test” for him. He is now focusing on his board exams and would start preparing for JEE Advanced later.

During the exam, said the Rajasthan topper, it is important to keep the brain focused. “Often the brain gets complacent while reading the same subjects for a longer duration of time. Thus, during the exam, I started with physics. After attempting 15 questions from the section, I moved to chemistry. It was finished in one go and then I attempted mathematics, solved 15 questions and moved back to physics. When I finished it, I attempted rest questions in maths section,” he said.

Son of an engineer, Gambhir said he is aiming for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay because the institute, he believes, is the most-reputed and he would like to be in the business capital of the country. The Kota boy wants to pursue computer science engineering as it can provide him with a combination of his two favourite subjects – maths and computers.

Out of the 8,74,469 students who appeared for the NTA JEE paper I, only 15 students from across the nation have secured a perfect 100 percentile. This is the first time a percentile-based score was issued to JEE main examinees, the final ranking will be also be declared but after the second session of the exam is conducted, which is scheduled to be held in April 2019.