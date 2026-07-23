NTA’s income doubles in 5 years, reaches Rs 1,117 crore; expenditure tops Rs 1,040 crore

Over the past five years, the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) income has more than doubled, rising from Rs 504.16 crore in 2019–20 to Rs 1,116.84 crore in 2023–24, while its expenditure increased from Rs 440.20 crore to Rs 1,040.96 crore during the same period, according to data shared by the Centre in Parliament.
Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar presented the NTA’s Income and Expenditure Account, prepared under the Accrual Accounting System and approved by the agency’s Governing Body.
The figures show that the NTA registered an income of Rs 504.16 crore and expenditure of Rs 440.20 crore in 2019–20. Income remained largely stable over the next two financial years at Rs 515.16 crore in 2020–21 and Rs 508.47 crore in 2021–22, while expenditure stood at Rs 436.25 crore and Rs 426.52 crore, respectively.
A sharp rise was recorded in 2022–23, when the National Testing Agency’s income jumped to Rs 900.56 crore and expenditure to Rs 681.52 crore. The upward trend continued in 2023–24, with income touching Rs 1,116.84 crore and expenditure reaching Rs 1,040.96 crore.
|Financial Year
|Income (Rs crore)
|Expenditure (Rs crore)
|2019–20
|504.16
|440.20
|2020–21
|515.16
|436.25
|2021–22
|508.47
|426.52
|2022–23
|900.56
|681.52
|2023–24
|1,116.84
|1,040.96
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The financial details were shared as part of a reply on the functioning of the National Testing Agency. The government also informed Parliament that since its inception in 2018, the NTA has conducted over 270 examinations covering more than 6.6 crore candidate registrations. In 2026 alone, the agency has conducted 12 examinations with over 65 lakh registrations.
The ministry further said that the NTA has 39 permanent posts, all filled through deputation, while also engaging 73 contractual personnel and outsourcing 124 staff to support its examination-related activities across the country.
The NTA has been under intense scrutiny following allegations of a paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. The controversy triggered nationwide protests by students demanding examination reforms, greater accountability and action against those responsible. The Centre has announced measures to strengthen the examination system. The re-exam of NEET was held in June and the results were released last week.