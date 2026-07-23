NTA’s income doubles in 5 years, reaches Rs 1,117 crore; expenditure tops Rs 1,040 crore

The ministry further said that the NTA has 39 permanent posts, all filled through deputation. (Express photo/ representational)

Over the past five years, the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) income has more than doubled, rising from Rs 504.16 crore in 2019–20 to Rs 1,116.84 crore in 2023–24, while its expenditure increased from Rs 440.20 crore to Rs 1,040.96 crore during the same period, according to data shared by the Centre in Parliament.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar presented the NTA’s Income and Expenditure Account, prepared under the Accrual Accounting System and approved by the agency’s Governing Body.

The figures show that the NTA registered an income of Rs 504.16 crore and expenditure of Rs 440.20 crore in 2019–20. Income remained largely stable over the next two financial years at Rs 515.16 crore in 2020–21 and Rs 508.47 crore in 2021–22, while expenditure stood at Rs 436.25 crore and Rs 426.52 crore, respectively.