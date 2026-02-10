NTA uploads new video explaining NEET UG city, medium selection process in application

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 11:47 AM IST
NTA’s social media update encourages students to watch the full video to better understand these important logistical elements of their exam registrationNTA’s social media update encourages students to watch the full video to better understand these important logistical elements of their exam registration (representative image/ Pexels)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 10 released an informational video detailing how students can choose their exam cities and medium of examination for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG). The NEET UG application has begun, and the last date is March 8 (9 pm).

The recently posted tweet from the official NTA Exams X account highlighted key points that every candidate must keep in mind while filling out the application form: the selection of exam cities and language medium will be based strictly on the present and permanent addresses provided in the NEET UG 2026 application.

“Get ready for NEET UG 2026! Our latest video explains the process for choosing your exam cities and medium. Remember, it’s based on the present and permanent addresses in your application form,” the agency said in its post.

The tweet also included links to the full video and was captioned with hashtags such as #NEETUG2026, #ExamCities, #MediumOfExaminationTips, and #ExamUpdates to help students stay informed.

The guidance video aims to clarify common doubts among students – particularly those unsure about how location details impact their test centre allocation and examination language preferences.

NTA’s social media update encourages students to watch the full video to better understand these important logistical elements of their exam registration. While the tweet itself does not specify deadline dates, students are advised to follow official NTA channels or visit the NTA website regularly for the latest information on application timelines and procedural instructions.

 

