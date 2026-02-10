NTA uploads new video explaining NEET UG city, medium selection process in application

NTA’s social media update encourages students to watch the full video to better understand these important logistical elements of their exam registration (representative image/ Pexels)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 10 released an informational video detailing how students can choose their exam cities and medium of examination for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG). The NEET UG application has begun, and the last date is March 8 (9 pm).

The recently posted tweet from the official NTA Exams X account highlighted key points that every candidate must keep in mind while filling out the application form: the selection of exam cities and language medium will be based strictly on the present and permanent addresses provided in the NEET UG 2026 application.